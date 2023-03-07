 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GUN AND BUCKLER Playtest update for 7 March 2023

Patch 1.1.0 - QuickMatch

Share · View all patches · Build 10712137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://deltaquack.com/news/post/63d3f44489f9932b7d9fe2c0

Added QuickMatch support

Simple 1vs1 matchmaking with only one click from the main menu.

Space Dream (New map)

This map is based on the previously failed Gravity Chamber map, which had some design issues.

Acid Arena

Added a moving platform in the middle of the room with an item holder.

Volcano

Minor tweaks to the position and scale of some platforms.

Customizations

Treefrog

Body
  • T-Shirt Plain
  • Pineapple Gang
  • Pacifism
  • Evolution
  • Pride

Bullfrog

Pattern
  • Leopard 1
Body
  • T-Shirt Plain
  • Pineapple Gang
  • Pacifism
  • Evolution
  • Pride

Devilfrog

Body
  • T-Shirt Plain
  • Pineapple Gang
  • Pacifism
  • Evolution
  • Pride

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Ice sheets not exploding apart when destroyed
  • Selected frog type is now saved between maps
  • The previous navigation menu should no longer stick around when the pre-match screen appears.
  • Items in item holders now spin around as normal
  • Powerups in item spawners mysteriously disappear on the train map
  • Fixed issue with the scale of items spawned in the hands of the frog (from the previous patch)
  • Improved the position of the cap on Devilfrog

Changed files in this update

GUN AND BUCKLER Playtest Content Depot 1739241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link