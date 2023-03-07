Patch 1.1.0 - QuickMatch

https://deltaquack.com/news/post/63d3f44489f9932b7d9fe2c0
Added QuickMatch support
Simple 1vs1 matchmaking with only one click from the main menu.
Space Dream (New map)
This map is based on the previously failed Gravity Chamber map, which had some design issues.
Acid Arena
Added a moving platform in the middle of the room with an item holder.
Volcano
Minor tweaks to the position and scale of some platforms.
Customizations
Treefrog
Body
- T-Shirt Plain
- Pineapple Gang
- Pacifism
- Evolution
- Pride
Bullfrog
Pattern
- Leopard 1
Body
- T-Shirt Plain
- Pineapple Gang
- Pacifism
- Evolution
- Pride
Devilfrog
Body
- T-Shirt Plain
- Pineapple Gang
- Pacifism
- Evolution
- Pride
Bug fixes
- Fixed Ice sheets not exploding apart when destroyed
- Selected frog type is now saved between maps
- The previous navigation menu should no longer stick around when the pre-match screen appears.
- Items in item holders now spin around as normal
- Powerups in item spawners mysteriously disappear on the train map
- Fixed issue with the scale of items spawned in the hands of the frog (from the previous patch)
- Improved the position of the cap on Devilfrog
