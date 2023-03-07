Patch 1.1.0 - QuickMatch

Share · View all patches · Build 10712137 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Added QuickMatch support

Simple 1vs1 matchmaking with only one click from the main menu.

Space Dream (New map)

This map is based on the previously failed Gravity Chamber map, which had some design issues.

Acid Arena

Added a moving platform in the middle of the room with an item holder.

Volcano

Minor tweaks to the position and scale of some platforms.

Customizations

Treefrog

Body

T-Shirt Plain

Pineapple Gang

Pacifism

Evolution

Pride

Bullfrog

Pattern

Leopard 1

Body

T-Shirt Plain

Pineapple Gang

Pacifism

Evolution

Pride

Devilfrog

Body

T-Shirt Plain

Pineapple Gang

Pacifism

Evolution

Pride

Bug fixes