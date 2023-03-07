Women's Day Celebration Contest

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here at One Military Camp we want to celebrate women in every aspect of our lives, so we have prepared a special contest for our community on Women’s Day.

Starting March 8th, 00:00 until March 12th at 23:59 CET you are invited to post your best OMC screenshots (no limit per contestant) celebrating women, on our Steam Community Hub. Maybe share the best female recruit in your camp, your camp layout, your favourite all-female squad, your decorations… Be creative!

Best entries will get a free exclusive decoration for their camps, inspired by the classic "Rosie the Riveter", “We Can Do It” WWII Propaganda poster, with the OMC twist.

Join our Discord https://discord.gg/mfWrgzqwyR and Steam forums for more contests and prizes :D