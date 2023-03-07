 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 7 March 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.05.016

Share · View all patches · Build 10710942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the following improvements:

  • Fixed bug that prevented loading saved progress.

  • Fixed visual bug when closing security gates.

  • Fixed the stuck animation of the switch for the Pressurizer heaters.

  • Fixed bug of refrigerant loss in the primary circuit.

  • Fixed bug with the decontaminator door.

  • Fixed the bug related to the spread of radiation through the plant.

  • The power units in the meters that represent consumption or generation in real time were corrected (from kWh to kW and from MWh to MW).

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
