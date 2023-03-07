Minor Update: Level Search Improvements & More

Thank you for playing circloO! This update contains the following:
- There are now some sorting & filtering options when searching for player levels. Additionally, if you're looking for a challenge you can try sort:hard - I don't have a lot of data for this yet so it's not an "official" option.
- In the Editor, you can now click multiple times to select objects underneath other objects
- In the Editor, most objects are now selected automatically after you placed them so you can change settings easily
- Some early levels have extra hints in places where people often got stuck
Changed files in this update