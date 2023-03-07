 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

circloO update for 7 March 2023

Minor Update: Level Search Improvements & More

Share · View all patches · Build 10710194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing circloO! This update contains the following:

  • There are now some sorting & filtering options when searching for player levels. Additionally, if you're looking for a challenge you can try sort:hard - I don't have a lot of data for this yet so it's not an "official" option.
  • In the Editor, you can now click multiple times to select objects underneath other objects
  • In the Editor, most objects are now selected automatically after you placed them so you can change settings easily
  • Some early levels have extra hints in places where people often got stuck

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link