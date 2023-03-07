 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 7 March 2023

Hotfix 0.8.0.0b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
QoL
  • Option to change Player's health bar size
    since a lot of player complained about health bar being too big
  • Option to remove Dash pannel on the bottom left of the screen
Fixes
  • Swordrang and magic wisp talent being unlocked by default
  • Vulture, Fast Vulture, Kobolt and Kobolt mage droping WAY less exeperience than they were supposed to
  • Mastery multiplier from World tier giving only half as much
  • Damage over time number formating
  • Many localization issues in achievements
  • Issues with shadow not updating correctly to video setting on loading a stage
  • Unlocking D-rank world after completing F-rank world instead of E-rank
  • Unlocking Corruption after completing E-rank world instead of D-rank
  • Time reach achievement in survivors mode not working

