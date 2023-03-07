Hotfix 0.8.0.0b

QoL
- Option to change Player's health bar size
since a lot of player complained about health bar being too big
- Option to remove Dash pannel on the bottom left of the screen
Fixes
- Swordrang and magic wisp talent being unlocked by default
- Vulture, Fast Vulture, Kobolt and Kobolt mage droping WAY less exeperience than they were supposed to
- Mastery multiplier from World tier giving only half as much
- Damage over time number formating
- Many localization issues in achievements
- Issues with shadow not updating correctly to video setting on loading a stage
- Unlocking D-rank world after completing F-rank world instead of E-rank
- Unlocking Corruption after completing E-rank world instead of D-rank
- Time reach achievement in survivors mode not working
Changed files in this update