 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 7 March 2023

Endgame Summary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10709081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a UI for endgame summary
  • Added 2 achievements in the endless mode to unlock the Organ Reservation Point. Players can use the Organ Reservation Point to select the Organ they want to reserve in the summary UI of the endless mode. The reserved organs will appear in the players' inventory the next time they play the same character in the same Stage
  • Reworked the charge mechanism of the Bladder of the Turtle. Now the Organ can be charged by picking up cells
  • Fixed the bug where death caused by Belly of the Schrodinger cannot charge the bladder
  • Fixed the bug where the Organs cannot be saved in group with a controller
  • Added Vertical Sync Support

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link