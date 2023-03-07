- Added a UI for endgame summary
- Added 2 achievements in the endless mode to unlock the Organ Reservation Point. Players can use the Organ Reservation Point to select the Organ they want to reserve in the summary UI of the endless mode. The reserved organs will appear in the players' inventory the next time they play the same character in the same Stage
- Reworked the charge mechanism of the Bladder of the Turtle. Now the Organ can be charged by picking up cells
- Fixed the bug where death caused by Belly of the Schrodinger cannot charge the bladder
- Fixed the bug where the Organs cannot be saved in group with a controller
- Added Vertical Sync Support
Bio Prototype update for 7 March 2023
Endgame Summary Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
