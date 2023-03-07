 Skip to content

Corpse Keeper update for 7 March 2023

Corpse Keeper Update 0307

Corpse Keeper update for 7 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Adjustments
  • The "Defense" provided by necklaces and rings has been changed to "Magic Defense". Magic Defense can reduce the damage of magic attacks.
  • The equipment attribute "Reduce Magic Attack Damage by X%" has been changed to "Magic Defense +X".
  • Part of the mouse side buttons are now supported for customizing keybinds.
  • Optimized the controller mapping. If the D-pad and right analog stick are not bound, the default function of these two will be the same as the left analog stick.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where holding custom keys became ineffective when pouring blood into the Blood Altar.

