Corpse Keeper Update 0307

Game Adjustments
- The "Defense" provided by necklaces and rings has been changed to "Magic Defense". Magic Defense can reduce the damage of magic attacks.
- The equipment attribute "Reduce Magic Attack Damage by X%" has been changed to "Magic Defense +X".
- Part of the mouse side buttons are now supported for customizing keybinds.
- Optimized the controller mapping. If the D-pad and right analog stick are not bound, the default function of these two will be the same as the left analog stick.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where holding custom keys became ineffective when pouring blood into the Blood Altar.
Changed files in this update