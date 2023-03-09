VentureVerse: Legend of Ulora Version 1.0 is Out Now!

The day has finally come. It's a day that I sometimes doubted would ever happen, but VentureVerse is now complete and out of Steam Early Access. To anyone who played the game in Early Access, thank you so much.

My life has changed a lot since VentureVerse first entered Early Access in 2018. Those changes meant I wasn't able to spend nearly as much time working on the game as I previously had. I also took a hiatus from development for a while, and that’s why this has taken so long, and that's also why it now feels so good to cross the finish line.

So here are the details for some of the new features in VentureVerse: Legend of Ulora Version 1.0:

A NEW, COMPLETE STORY

The story has been re-written and features all-new cutscenes. When an adventurer happens upon a mysterious stone, they are given a mighty quest by the goddess Drael. The Champion of the realm is missing, and the goddess has been weakened. Only an adventurer such as you can put things right.

UPDATED CHARACTER DESIGN

The characters have been completely redesigned with a new art-style which better suits the game's atmosphere. This change also comes with new customization options, now including swords, wands and shields.

COMBAT ENHANCEMENTS

Sword combat is now more balanced, using a short cooldown between strikes which forces you to think more about the position of your character. In addition, the rune system has been expanded. Runes can now be attached to swords, wands and armour to give them special effects and abilities.

STEAM MULTIPLAYER SUPPORT

No more port-forwarding or entering IP addresses! Simply click the 'join' button on the multiplayer menu and any joinable games will appear in a list.

Plus too many minor changes, polish and bug-fixes to list. Please note that save files and level files made in version 0.9.1 or earlier will not be compatible with this version.

Thank you for your time,

Matt