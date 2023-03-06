Hotfix - 06.03.2023 Server Patch Stability Fix

Hello Mercenaries,

We're sending out a quick server patch for today to address the issues we had during our 40-player matches, where some players experienced their games crashing. This update will fix that issue alongside improving the 40-player server performance. Thanks for your patience and all the feedback. :)

That’s all for now folks, feel free to ask any questions and if you’d like to be a part of our community please LEAP on into the Discord by clicking the link below.

