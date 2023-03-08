Shopping Center Tycoon : 5 New Decoration

Hello, I hope you are having a good day.
With this update, 5 new decorations have been added to the game. These decorations are bought with the "Customer Token" and give beauty points to your market.
Requests :
- Brown Icon = 1x Customer Token
- Grey Icon = 10x Customer Token
- Blue Icon = 100x Customer Token
- Green Icon = 1000x Customer Token
- Yellow Icon = 10000x Customer Token
Benefits :
- Brown Icon = 500 Points
- Grey Icon = 1,500 Points
- Blue Icon = 3,000 Points
- Green Icon = 10,000 Points
- Yellow Icon = 100,000x Points
Changed files in this update