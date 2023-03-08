Shopping Center Tycoon : 5 New Decoration

Share · View all patches · Build 10703580 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 19:19:41 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I hope you are having a good day.

With this update, 5 new decorations have been added to the game. These decorations are bought with the "Customer Token" and give beauty points to your market.

Requests :

Brown Icon = 1x Customer Token

Grey Icon = 10x Customer Token

Blue Icon = 100x Customer Token

Green Icon = 1000x Customer Token

Yellow Icon = 10000x Customer Token

Benefits :