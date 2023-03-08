 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shopping Center Tycoon update for 8 March 2023

Shopping Center Tycoon : 5 New Decoration

Share · View all patches · Build 10703580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I hope you are having a good day.

With this update, 5 new decorations have been added to the game. These decorations are bought with the "Customer Token" and give beauty points to your market.

Requests :

  • Brown Icon = 1x Customer Token
  • Grey Icon = 10x Customer Token
  • Blue Icon = 100x Customer Token
  • Green Icon = 1000x Customer Token
  • Yellow Icon = 10000x Customer Token

Benefits :

  • Brown Icon = 500 Points
  • Grey Icon = 1,500 Points
  • Blue Icon = 3,000 Points
  • Green Icon = 10,000 Points
  • Yellow Icon = 100,000x Points

Changed files in this update

Depot 2200621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link