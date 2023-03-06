Technical Update 0.43

This update is focused around technical improvements. A lot of new features have been added to the game over the last few years, so some game system started to slow down a bit. To reduce lag and stutters while playing the game, various technical improvements have been implemented and I'm sure you will notice the overall speedup while playing!

Memory improvements

The memory management has been improved to reduce RAM usage while playing/editing battle. In addition, some memory leaks have been indentified and fixed to further reduce RAM usage and improve the stability and performance over long play sessions.

Battle loading performance

On large maps, the game lagged and freezed for quite some time when switching between playing and editing battles. This lag as almost been completely removed and even the biggest maps unload almost immediately now

The runtime battle loading time has been improved (numbers below)

Visual scripting compilation performance has been greatly improved

Here are some examples for the loading time improvements:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Test[/th]

[td]Old Version[/td]

[td]New version[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Trauma Team Exfil event map runtime loading[/th]

[td]29.2s[/td]

[td]14.5s[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Interloper map runtime loading[/th]

[td]37.2s[/td]

[td]21.9s[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Halls map runtime loading[/th]

[td]22.0s[/td]

[td]15.7s[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Other technical improvements

The engine has been updated to improve stability, performance and enable new features that will help while developing the game in the future

Removed the exclusive fullscreen option. Borderless is now the default because as it performs much better, while exclusive fullscreen offers worse performance and window management

There are various changes to the audio system to improve the overall performance when many sounds are playing, and sound priorites should now work much better to prevent situations where gun sounds clip and and out

The visual script editor performance has been improved and even very large scripts can now be edited with good fps

Improved AI performance

New features & improvements

Maps can now be started from the loading UI in the battle editor

Added an option to the terrain settings to deactivate coast generation (sand in water regions)

Added scripting nodes to input player equipment, get equipment from a player and to spawn a player with equipment

Added scripting nodes to start trading with units without having to interact with them

Added AllowAsTarget node to allow/prevent certain units from being targeted

Added SetTargetTypes node to select which team each unit will target (blue/red/none or any combination of them)

Added input nodes for door keys and PickupKey nodes

Increased max animation duration for custom gate objects

Added a node to restrict/forbit the 3rd person perspective

Added CameraDirection, CameraPosition, CameraRotation, PointInFrustum, ObjInFrustum, WorldPosToViewport, ViewportToWorldPos nodes to work with camera transformations

Added support for importing wavefront .obj files generated with Open Asset Import Library

Bug fixes