- Fixed achievements requiring to not taking damage, unlocking even when player took damage
- Fixed most character unlocks not unlocking for some players
- Fixed undertaker kill achievements unlocks not unlocking for some players
- Fixed error with Reckless rush object in russian version + added russian translation for Adrenaline obj
- Mezcal Defiance is now unlockable with the achievement Slow Poke
- Hungarian translation updated
Bounty of One update for 6 March 2023
Hotfix 0.17 (2) More achievements fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update