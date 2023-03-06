 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 6 March 2023

Hotfix 0.17 (2) More achievements fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10701904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed achievements requiring to not taking damage, unlocking even when player took damage
  • Fixed most character unlocks not unlocking for some players
  • Fixed undertaker kill achievements unlocks not unlocking for some players
  • Fixed error with Reckless rush object in russian version + added russian translation for Adrenaline obj
  • Mezcal Defiance is now unlockable with the achievement Slow Poke
  • Hungarian translation updated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968731
