Gatekeeper: Eclipse update for 6 March 2023

Update #3

Hey Gatekeepers!

Version 0.9.9.84 is available for download on Steam!

List of changes:
  • Shooting in the direction of the gaze
  • Updated circles under characters
  • Increased the speed of Hybrid's main attack
  • Protective artifacts removed from the Obelisk of Catharsis
  • Warning of Gate attack (icon next to HP)
  • Added the ability to view collected items in the pause menu
  • Increased the slowdown time during item selection to 15 seconds
  • Cursor movement limited when playing with a gamepad

And several minor but important fixes.

Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon

