Hey Gatekeepers!
Version 0.9.9.84 is available for download on Steam!
List of changes:
- Shooting in the direction of the gaze
- Updated circles under characters
- Increased the speed of Hybrid's main attack
- Protective artifacts removed from the Obelisk of Catharsis
- Warning of Gate attack (icon next to HP)
- Added the ability to view collected items in the pause menu
- Increased the slowdown time during item selection to 15 seconds
- Cursor movement limited when playing with a gamepad
And several minor but important fixes.
Thank you,
Gravity Lagoon
