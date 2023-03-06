Update v0.86

Fixed - Issue with Old Bill’s keys / car. (SEE NOTES BELOW)

Fixed - Issue with critter spawning near Uluru.

Fixed - Minor collision issues.

Added - Chance for player to be knocked down.

Added - Dynamite pickup in various places.

Added - Extra check to avoid rc bug when riding.

Changed - No-Fly zones have been removed. (SEE NOTES BELOW)

Changed - Lightning flash.

Changed - Bot damaged fx.

Changed - Increased chance to find high value cash loot.

Various tweaks to visuals/fx.

NOTE : If you have already collected Old Bills car key but can’t access the car you will need to collect the key again as this was a bug if collecting the key on the first game load.

There are now no restrictions on landing the chopper. This creates new ways to approach some situations and could also create new issues during gameplay. Please report any if found.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.