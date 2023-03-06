Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.4.1]

Todays update has various bug-fixes and a few quality of life improvements. Notably included is improved loading behavior, and the ability to skip level sequences while playing practice mode.



Loading Screen Improvements

Some backend engine work was done to remove dependency on a plugin used for handling loading transitions in favour of a more native implementation that will help with future migration to newer engine versions.

Some discrete loading text has been added to the bottom corner of the screen while level loading is underway. Loading is practically instantaneous on recent hardware (and this update increases that speed slightly) however some older devices can take a few seconds.

Skip Level Sequence (Practice Mode)

While in practice mode during a level sequence you can press and hold either the menu reset, or accept button (space bar, gamepad A or X etc.) and you'll be able to skip the sequence. A prompt showing the hold progress will be visible (and takes about 2 seconds) as shown in the screenshot above.

Skip XP Animation (Practice Mode)

Another change for practice mode is you can press the skip button (gamepad X) while in the scoreboard and the ten second countdown will be reduced to 3 seconds with the final score shown imediately. If less than three seconds remain you can skip instantly. This also works in combination with the 'retry' button pressed, so you can play the same level again.

Hard to show off with a screenshot, but you can see the button prompt at the bottom of the above image.

Various bug fixes

Following on from the previous major update there were a few issues caught and these have now been fixed, see the full notes below. If you are aware of any issues not fixed by this update please let me know as I'm not aware of them.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

General

Fixed some redundant code that would cause a 0.2 second delay in total during loading all levels.

Fixed an instance where restarting the level could cause the ball to sometimes roll from its start point before playing.

Added ability to skip level sequence when playing practice mode. Hold either the menu reset, or accept button (space bar, gamepad A or X etc.) and a indicator will appear, hold for 2 seconds and the sequence will be skipped.

Fixed restarting a level, taking a shot and then resetting not allowing tee movement until one further reset.

Fixed an instance where it was possible to time out while playing competitive mode with local players if the level has already ended within a set time.

Engine

Added a reduction in plugin dependency by removing a plugin used for handling loading screen effects. This has been replaced with a more native solution that will make updating the engine easier.

Environment

Fixed main menu sky not loading correct preset in some states.

Fixed some bones having incorrect ground blending material.

Fixed a sequence camera on ‘center path’.

Fixed an inverted wall piece on 'learning curve'.

Interface

Added discrete loading text while transitioning.

Added ability to ‘skip’ the scoreboard animation when in practice mode, this will reduce the timer to at max 3 seconds depending what time you have remaining.

Fixed an instance where restarting a level cosmetically didn’t reset the timer to zero until the level starts.

Fixed achievements menu displaying incorrect total for completionist and around the world (wasn’t factoring in the new leviathan expansion).

