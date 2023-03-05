 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 5 March 2023

0.1.8 - Stop Astral Sparking Please

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added conditional Quick Restart button and unlock notifications to Run Summary screen.

  • Sprint throw can no longer be used in the air. (Indirectly suggested by DoubleMayCare.)

  • Reduced Astral Spark's beam base radius from 1.35 to 1.25.

  • Reduced Astral Spark's wall destruction rate by 50% and radius by ~20%. (Suggested by Zenk.)

  • Increased Healing Potion infusion trait's kill requirement per heal from 8 to 10.

  • Increased Mana Potion infusion trait's kill requirement per mana from 6 to 8.

  • Replaced deck icons with ones that look more like decks.

  • Fixed part of the bridge bug! Brittledeep bridge dispenser bridges should no longer cause players to disappear in multiplayer or cause ghost spectator camera spasms when walked over.

  • Fixed multiplayer invisible ice bug continuing to happen in Eclipse Brittledeep.

  • Fixed throwing an item on client not triggering effects of unequipping active item, such as cancelling reloads and removing telescope infusion trait zoom. (Reported by Monke.)

Changed files in this update

