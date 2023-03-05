 Skip to content

Tanks in Labyrinth update for 5 March 2023

1.3.8 (Chat)

Share · View all patches · Build 10695503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another update! Now you can write messages to each other while you play! If you want to turn off the chat, you can go to options -> game. Now in the options you can see the interface management (how to open a chat, how to open a pause, etc.). Also in the near future it is planned to add new bonuses and make a 3D mode against the bot.

