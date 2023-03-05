Here's another update! Now you can write messages to each other while you play! If you want to turn off the chat, you can go to options -> game. Now in the options you can see the interface management (how to open a chat, how to open a pause, etc.). Also in the near future it is planned to add new bonuses and make a 3D mode against the bot.
Tanks in Labyrinth update for 5 March 2023
1.3.8 (Chat)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Хранилище Tanks in Labyrinth Depot 1440361
