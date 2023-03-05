Full Release on Steam

Soldiers!

It’s about time, I am proud to announce the full release of For The Fatherland!

As of today, For The Fatherland is leaving the Early Access phase and the development process is coming to an end. I have implemented all of the content and community feedback you so kindly provided. Although the work on FTF is completed, I will provide hotfixes and patches should bugs or balancing issues occur. However, I would like to move on and start working on a new project building upon my experience gained while working on FTF.

Full release patch notes:

Fixed a bug that would not allow zooming in and out when you paused the game

Reduced the depot price of the smoke grenade ability from 100/50 to 50/50

Made some minor visual adjustments

Resized the depot ability icons

Implemented a more sophisticated six step tutorial on the first map

Changed some graphics options which should reduce the stress put on the GPU, I hope this improves the performance

Removed the percentage displayed on loading as it was causing issues (no idea why though)

Implemented seven Steam achievements

Updated the game trailer

Special thanks to Christiano for pointing out several issues!

Thank you for all of your feedback and support! I hope you enjoy the game…

Cheers and see you on DISCORD!

Zuck

In case you have missed it, here is a compilation of my favorite wallpapers for each map: