Riftbound - Massive Playtest Patch v1.1.4

If you haven't heard about the new game mode update yet, be sure to check here first:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1588340/view/3645134002755784373?l=english

This one is a really large patch, which includes further changes to the playtest build, with new mechanics, more content and QoL changes. Below is the full list!

From the Devs

Feedback has been very constructive (big shout out to the players hanging out and giving feedback in Discord, you are all so awesome!) , and we have been happy with the direction of the playtest. This new update focuses on content, with new spells, upgrades, mechanics and enemies, as we get closer to the full release in the coming months.

Stage-3 is active

Stage 3 of the run is now active, see if you can get past the 3rd boss!

QoL and spell selection

You can now choose your spells before heading into battle, which means you can also customize the order of your spells, giving you control over how you want to use your the spell slot keybinds. We are also trialing a new targeting feature, so be sure to provide feedback on that.

Hero Academy

A new type of shop has been added! "Sergeant Metal's Hero Academy" is the place to go when you want the unique heroic upgrades. Choose from the latest heroics such as Mercenary, Flanking & Hero Landing!

Content, content, content

One of the big focuses on this patch was getting all of the content finalized and implemented. As such, almost all of the perks, encounters, affixes, spells & upgrades are now available. We do have another small set of spells still to come, and we are finalizing Stage 4 of the run.

The Customizer has also been updated, now ALL elemental's are available to be customized, and the parts lists have been updated with new parts.

What's Next?

From here there are a few more things to add, but a lot of the focus will shift to polish, bug fixing and balance. The playtest build will continue to be updated so you get to try everything out and provide feedback.

For now, enjoy the patch notes below!

Patch v1.1.4

General

New game Title Screen

Added a new targeting curve for better spell casting UI feedback (let us know what you think, this may end up being a game option).

The top of screen upgrade point counter is no longer shown in the character customizer, endless mode or summoner’s path, as it is not needed.

In battle, icons for active mutators are now shown above the wave bar.

Artwork has been updated for many existing spells.

Update the Stunned status VFX

Improved Warlord shield catch animation.

Bats can no longer be targeted once they do their attack (they fly off)

Summoner's Path Game Mode

Please Note: Due to significant changes in save data, any active Summoner's Path runs have been abandoned. Meta progression has not been cleared at this time, but is expected to be cleared in a coming patch since there have been so many changes.

Maximum stage is now 3 (along with the Stage 3 boss).

A new battle preparation screen now shows before entering a battle, including details of the battle mutators and allowing you to organise your spells.

You can now take up to 10 spells into battle. Consumable spells and evolutions are excluded from this limit (and you are unlikely to reach this limit until Stage 4 in the run).

The new Spell Power feature has been added. Spell Power is persistent for a run, it can be purchased from the shop and obtained from special events and upgrades. For each point of spell power, attack spells deal 1% extra damage (rounded up) as True Damage (which cannot be evaded, blocked or resisted).

New shop type “Sergeant Metal’s Hero Academy” has been added. This will start appearing in runs after you have beat the first boss, and allows you to purchase unique hero upgrades.

The Power Caster perk is now implemented.

The Golden Luck perk is now implemented.

The Fast Learner perk is now implemented.

The Veteran Heroes perk is now implemented.

The Scribe perk is now implemented.

A new enemy, Eye of Newt, is gazing upon the battlefield and can appear from Stage 2.

A new enemy, Corrupted Boar, is charging onto the battlefield and can appear from Stage 1.

A new enemy, Molten Hound, is heating up the battlefield and can appear from Stage 3.

A new enemy, Bomber Bat, is demolishing the battlefield and can appear from Stage 3.

New Encounters: Shimmering Pool, Shrine of Attunement, Shrine of Purification, Corrupted Shrine, Long Rest, Wisp Sanctuary II, Spell Forge

The Shimmering Pool encounter introduces new upgrades: Relic of Power, Relic of Blocking, Relic of Regeneration, Relic of Strength, Relic of Marking.

The Shrine of Attunement. Encounter introduces new Upgrades: Aether Attunement, Electric Attunement, Fire Attunement, Physical Attunement, Water Attunement.

New upgrades can be found as battle rewards and in the shop: Spell Trick, Grand Entrance, Permafrost, Healing Boost, Rapid Evolution, Economic Evolution, Tranquil Evolution, Burning Evolution & Stunning Evolution.

New Heroic upgrades can be found in the new training shop: Flanking, Mercenary, Sacrifice & Hero Landing.

New spells have appeared along the Summoner’s Path. Boon of Strength, Boon of Blocking, Moonbeam, Rock Strike, Shocking Intent & Water Bomb. The updated Cleanse spell can now be found as well.

New RARE spell cards can now be found in your adventures, including Blizzard Rare, Cleanse Rare, Fiery Explosion Rare, Rock Wall Rare, Snow Storm Rare, Static Orb Rare, Time Shift Rare, Lightning Strikes Rare, Rock Strike Rare, Moonbeam Rare, Shocking Intent Rare & Water Bomb rare.

New mutators have been added: Anti-Magic, Barrelfield, Bats of War, Bloodlust, Cursed Mark, Elemental Instability, Guard Up, Mad Forest, Malediction, Pergatory, Portal Mischief

New Enemy Affixes have appeared: Blocking Aura, Regen Aura, Strength Aura, Deathlock

Boss enemies can now spawn with additional affixes, including Energy Leech, Blocking Aura, Regen Aura, Strength Aura. Bosses can no longer spawn with the Blighted affix.

Boss enemies now spawn as Champion with 2 affixes on Ruthless, and Champion with 3 affixes on Merciless

To balance hero upgrades with the new hero trainer shop, XP gained from battles has been adjusted from 100/150/200/250/300 to 100/125/150/175/200 and XP to level requirements increase more steeply at higher levels.

Slight changes to the card choice reveal effect.

Coin reward screen now shows Reward Bonus for battles that have coins as a reward.

Grove of Mending encounter now gives a coin reward instead of gems when you have no lanes to restore.

Added coin effect when getting coins after battle.

Continue run screen no longer shows number of gems, since they are calculated at the end of the run.

Encounter names are now shown on the end of run screen.

New UI Sounds: Coins, Gems, Shop, Card Select, Summary Screen

Added a gold border to the small version of rare spell cards.

Update the map style visuals and effects

Improved the look of tooltips on the map.

Adjusted the shop layout, as previously extra rare card information could be cut off when you hover (as it scales them up).

Shops will no longer run out of stock, and instead will now show previously un-purchased items.

Updated the rare card design to make them stand out more.

Updated the icon used for the Shrine of Heroes encounter.

Classic Campaign

Spells are now added to your spellbar in the order you choose them instead of auto-sorting. This allows you to prepare the spells in the desired order for keybinds.

Improved the look of the locked text area shown with upgrades in the classic campaign.

Customizer

All Elementals added to the customizer: Aetherling, Aqua, Blaze, Bloom, Flame, Frost, Granite, Ice, Jagged, Jolt, Metal, Pyro, Recycler, Rock, Snow, Spark

The customizer parts lists have been updated, with new parts added and existing parts improved.

Added reset buttons to the sliders in the customizer

Scroll wheel now zooms in/out on character while editing in the customizer

The customizer now shows a saving overlay when saving changes.

The customizer parts scroll bar now scrolls the correct way, and the mouse wheel scroll sensitivity has been increased.

Elephant ears flipped to the correct way up

Balance

Jolt Elemental can now attack flying units

Granite Elemental can now attack flying units

Lightning Strikes cost reduced from 90 to 80 and cooldown reduced from , as it felt a little weak compared to similar cost spells

Enemies classified as “hovering” (Eye of Newt, Shackler), can no longer be effected by root statuses such as Vine Traps and Frozen, some push effects like Rock Wall, or by Spikes. Note that Wraith is considered a ground enemy.

The Weakness status effect can now stack up to 5 times, it is permanent for normal enemies, but bosses have a special version that loses 1 stack of Weakness every 10 seconds.

The Marked status effect can now stack up to 5 times, with 1 stack removed every 5 seconds. More stacks increase the duration the target is marked.

The Tactics Mark spell now applies Marked(+2) to coincide with the status changes

The Oak Rush spell now applies Marked(+2) to coincide with the status changes

The Spotter upgrade now applies Marked (+2) to coincide with the status changes

The Cleanse spell now also removes environment tiles including Scorching Tiles, Frostbite Tiles and Corrupted Tiles

Fixes

Fixed looping stun animations on Airling, Stoneline, Waterling, Electric Elemental and Lightning Elemental

Fixed issue where only two pre-set colors were working in the customizer

Fixed Aqua Elemental aura VFX too big in Customizer slot view.

Fixed inconsistent blob shadow positions on elementals

Fixed effect on end of run gem reward screen where falling gems would keep resetting.

Fixed the Pawn upgrade not showing up in the shop.

Fixed the Incinerate spell card damage stat (deals 200 damage but said 300)

Fixed characters shown in encounters when using a widescreen resolution

Fixed a glitch with the Portal Bat animations

Fixed a bug causing the Aetherling to show as undiscovered in the compendium

Fixed the burn status not stacking

Fixed an issue preventing the R (Reset) keybind in the customizer from working

Fixed an issue preventing the Reset Character button in the customizer from being clicked.

Fixed an issue where the charged status was not correctly hitting targets, so spells like Zap and Lightning Strikes were missing the damage that this status causes.

Fixed an issue where the Lightning Strikes spell was not present in the compendium or as a spell reward.

