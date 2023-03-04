EA-C021 NEW Invite System, Improvements, Fixes, PreWorks

Fixed:
- Basictower Modules now correct positions (visual bug)
- Resource UI (source display) now closes ALWAYS
- Demolish sounds optimized (buildings)
- Recycling process can not be interrupted by protectbase anymore
- IMPORTANT: remove online team via other local profile now works correctly
- Double selectwindows is now removed
- Module timer raycasting disabled
Added:
- NEW Team invite system. Invite players directly via leaderboard.
- NEW Invite alert. Player gets notified in headquarter if invites are pending.
Changed:
- Gameover / Win screen optimized (test state -> preparing coop)
- Rarities for objects in objectshop: bronze 60 -> 52, Silver 30 -> 36, Gold 8 -> 10, mysth stays 2
Changed files in this update