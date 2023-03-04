 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 4 March 2023

EA-C021 NEW Invite System, Improvements, Fixes, PreWorks

Share · View all patches · Build 10690709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Basictower Modules now correct positions (visual bug)
  • Resource UI (source display) now closes ALWAYS
  • Demolish sounds optimized (buildings)
  • Recycling process can not be interrupted by protectbase anymore
  • IMPORTANT: remove online team via other local profile now works correctly
  • Double selectwindows is now removed
  • Module timer raycasting disabled

Added:

  • NEW Team invite system. Invite players directly via leaderboard.
  • NEW Invite alert. Player gets notified in headquarter if invites are pending.

Changed:

  • Gameover / Win screen optimized (test state -> preparing coop)
  • Rarities for objects in objectshop: bronze 60 -> 52, Silver 30 -> 36, Gold 8 -> 10, mysth stays 2

