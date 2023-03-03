 Skip to content

Dark Days : Devil Hunt Prologue update for 3 March 2023

Fixed Bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem of camera passing through walls
The difficulty level of the game has been increased
optimization has been achieved.
Variety bugs fixed.

