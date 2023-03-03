Fixed the problem of camera passing through walls
The difficulty level of the game has been increased
optimization has been achieved.
Variety bugs fixed.
Dark Days : Devil Hunt Prologue update for 3 March 2023
Fixed Bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
