The first big patch!

Hello Berry People! We've been working hard to make the game better! We have just uploaded a bunch of changes that should make the game more enjoyable. One of these changes is that you can now export your photos directly from the game!

Just click this button in the options menu and all of the photos you currently have in your book will be saved to your PC.

All Changes

You are much less likely to fall out of the world.

Added a button to the options menu that allows you to export your photos.

Moved the "delete save file" button to be part of the options menu.

Made the final achievement a little bit more easy to get.

The check for visiting all areas is better.

More custom sprites for berries!

Let us know if there are other changes you would like to see!

One last thing!

The soundtrack for Berry People is coming soon to Spotify, Soundcloud and Bandcamp. It's currently set for release on March 17th, but we'll let you know when it's online!