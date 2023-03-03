The player update is here!

Well well everyone, its finally done, the player update is complete. There was a few more things i'd like to have touched up however I feel we need to pull the trigger now and polish over the next few weeks because we are falling into a "when is a piece of art finished" hole.

This has been a crazy update to make, so many massive new features I completely ran out of time to do the detailed post that I wanted to. Instead feel free to check out the previous post. I also Got chatGPT to help me write an exciting explanation because I completely ran out of time today after doing final polish and graphics and trailers.

I for one welcome our new A.I overlords!

We're thrilled to announce our latest update that will revolutionise your gaming experience! We've been hard at work, listening to player feedback and making significant improvements to the game.

We've been listening to player feedback and have implemented many improvements based on your suggestions. From the new user interface to the addition of power legs and backpacks, we've taken player feedback seriously and have made changes to make your experience as enjoyable as possible.

We've included some fantastic new features to help you on your journey. With the new jetpack feature, you can now soar across the skies and explore areas that were once inaccessible. We've also added power legs that will help you traverse the terrain and cover long distances with ease.

With this latest update, we've made significant improvements to the game's sound design, making it much more interactive and immersive than ever before. The new sounds and music are sure to keep you engaged and enhance your experience as you explore the world of Junkpunk. Whether you're mining scrap or soaring across the skies with your jetpack, the audio experience will be more engaging than ever before!

And that's not all - From the new user interface to the addition of power legs and backpacks, we've taken player feedback seriously and have made changes to make your experience as enjoyable as possible.

One of the most exciting additions to the game is the option to play in first-person mode, giving you a fresh perspective on the world of Junkpunk. And with our revamped user interface and improved sounds, the game is more immersive than ever before.

In addition to these improvements, we've also included four types of powered lasers that make mining scrap a breeze. Each laser is more powerful than the last, allowing you to extract scrap from the environment and create incredible new creations with ease.

To make your journey even more comfortable, we've also added four types of batteries that will recharge you and keep you going, even when you're in remote areas. And with the new jetpack feature and improved animations, you'll feel like you're truly exploring a world full of possibilities!

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to dive into the world of Junkpunk with our latest update, featuring improved sound design, new tools, and countless improvements based on player feedback. Download the update now and start your new adventure today!"

Thanks everyone! I hope you enjoy the update! Rich and ChatGPT