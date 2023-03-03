 Skip to content

Mutagenic update for 3 March 2023

Patch 0.4.5.2

Patch 0.4.5.2

Build 10686614 · Last edited by Wendy

Small update:

Phantom Shield can no longer proc multiple times per game tick.

Gold Orbs are now updated properly in after closing the Gene Editor window.

