Patch 0.4.5.2

Small update:
Phantom Shield can no longer proc multiple times per game tick.
Gold Orbs are now updated properly in after closing the Gene Editor window.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small update:
Phantom Shield can no longer proc multiple times per game tick.
Gold Orbs are now updated properly in after closing the Gene Editor window.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update