Let's make war

We'll have more info on these changes and the thinking behind them in the next devlog (due tomorrow), but in the meantime, knock yourselves out on this:

You can now have War thoughts.

You can now get a War leader companion.

Put a limit on the funds from a single run of _Chaos!* during a war.

There has always been a daily limit, but with a lot of teams it was possible to go way over with a single instance.

Made [i]Chaos capacity_ visible.

You can now increase your Chaos capacity.

No major combat can happen during the first day of a war now (from either side).

Made [i]Chaos capacity_ visible. You can now increase your Chaos capacity. No major combat can happen during the first day of a war now (from either side). Use the first day for prep.

Ambushes now require a Fire team instead of Street warriors.

Murder squads now have an impact on War strength.

New info type: Tactical analysis.

Many smaller street war tweaks.

Probably some other bigger ones too.

Fight or flight has been overhauled, including:

You can use grenades.

You can use your rapid reaction even if there's only one enemy.

Your opponent might decide to turn and run.

Fights rebalanced, including taking weapons into account.

Wounds sustained from fights and beatings are more random.

Lots of other tweaks.

New skill: Throwing (mostly for grenades).

Companions with Ready to fight will now help you in Fight or flight..

New skill: Throwing (mostly for grenades). Companions with Ready to fight will now help you in Fight or flight.. This can make a huge difference if you'd otherwise be outnumbered.

_Combat>... tests have been rebalanced.

You can now preview your weapons' performance in various [i]Combat>... tests.

_Combat>... tests have been rebalanced. You can now preview your weapons' performance in various [i]Combat>... tests. Use [i]Manage your life_.

Chases (both kinds) have been overhauled, including:

You're now guaranteed initiative for more of the chase.

But the opposition are also guaranteed their turns.

Ready to fight companions play more of a part.

A new system for calling in help.

A cap on the number of people you opposition can call in (although for some factions it'll be very high).

Various new options and many other changes.

Running out of time gives you some last-ditch options.

Most importantly, an overhaul of the systems under the hood, to make the chases easier to tweak and update in future.

Slums Murder squads now use the new teams standard.

You can now bundle and sell PCP.

You can no long enter Black Moon when you've got someone By your side.

Made some tweaks to Crashing out to make it more bulletproof.

Reworked the game table in Jettel Outreach a little.

You can now buy sledgehammers from Bob's Tools.

No interruptions has had some work.

You can no longer keep it on all the time effectively; this was leading to people missing content and important reminders.

You can now hang at The spike dealers to pull up More spikes/Better spikes directly.

Team player will now appear even with a sidekick assigned, but much less frequently.

Changed the interaction between Your diary and Skewed ideas.

You can now hang at The spike dealers to pull up More spikes/Better spikes directly. Team player will now appear even with a sidekick assigned, but much less frequently. Changed the interaction between Your diary and Skewed ideas. Write in your diary while you're in a bad mental state to have a chance to remove pages and shewed ideas later.

"Going deeper" on Exploring the border has had some work.

Medical facilities in the slums are now grouped in a submenu if you have access to more than two.

You can now randomise your first physical sexual quirk in return for an increased cap on your Need.

Reduced the risk of Injury during Dojo lesson.

Tweaked the stats on the Cobra.

Put a cap on Alertness when you've got Affected/Sleeping pills.

You can now purge Affected/Sleeping pills with a nanite shot.

Adaptive difficulties for Banshee reintroduced (give it a few days).

You can now celebrate your minor Differences.

Getting a specific wound will now increase Clothing wear in most circumstances.

Bloody trauma has had some tweaks.

Companions now count as passengers.

Removed being able to pick up hired help as a crew member as a passenger.

New companion type: Shotgun.

New artwork.

Fixed Dolphin brain not removing Up all night where appropriate.

Fixed some problems with enemies in a war being able to recruit with no funding.

Fixed "Move on" on White or brown" not working.

Fixed a problem with [i]Your last SensX for some characters.

Fixed a potential problem with war leadership and attack aftermaths.

Fixed some bugs with fights on Fight or flight.

Fixed a problem with skill training on Your life support system.

Fixed a bug with starting war strength in some pimp wars.

Possibly fixed a bug with an enforcement event triggering twice in a row.

Fixed some inconsistencies with grenade usage.

Fixed the Covedale long course exam missing the cutoff day.

Fixed the estimate at the clinic for the value of organs reported being too low.

Fixed a rare problem with Living with/Ann where you could have this set at the same time as Ann's digs..

A fair number of other small fixes.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!