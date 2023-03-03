- Fixed issue with London's destructible building sometimes losing collision
- Fixed water tower collision on Essen
- Fixed tool's icon sometimes not showing up
- Decreased dead zone in tool's radial menu
- Removed unnecessary dialogues
- Few minor changes
WW2 Rebuilder update for 3 March 2023
WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update