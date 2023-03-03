 Skip to content

WW2 Rebuilder update for 3 March 2023

WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.3.2

Build 10685186

  • Fixed issue with London's destructible building sometimes losing collision
  • Fixed water tower collision on Essen
  • Fixed tool's icon sometimes not showing up
  • Decreased dead zone in tool's radial menu
  • Removed unnecessary dialogues
  • Few minor changes

