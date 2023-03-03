 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rabat Protocol Playtest update for 3 March 2023

0303 Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10682953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added crew switching function
  2. Added new Rouge skills wood bombs and many other skills
  3. Added new level North Africa Station (the name is a bit corny, need to change)
  4. Added difficulty switch function
  5. Added a countdown display for various buff/debuff during combat
  6. added a batch of game sound effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2187181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link