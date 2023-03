Share · View all patches · Build 10681941 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This is a patch note to a minor update / hot fix to the game, code name "Shigure Kai San". I'll keep it short.

"Mission 9 crash when restarting from checkpoint" fatal bug fixed.

We did some optimization for mission 1. The mission should have improved performance.

Thank you for playing the game.

Pawee