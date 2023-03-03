📢 Notification of Maintenance at Mar 3rd, 01:30 - 03:30(PST) & Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 10681352 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 09:39:18 UTC by Wendy

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

**PST: Mar 3rd, 01:30 - 03:30

CET: Mar 3rd, 10:30 - 12:30

KST: Mar 3rd, 18:30 - 20:30

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

[b]🔧Bug Fix🔧**

Fixed issue when upgrading the building core disconnects the power of housing.

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!