Haulin' Oats - Early Access v0.2.3 - Itch.io Release

Howdy, long-haul truckers! So after a few delays and much gnashing of teeth, we are finally releasing Haulin' Oats into Early Access on Itch.io in the form of version 0.2.3!

Itch.io purchasers will get access to the full game but are limited to singleplayer as all the multiplayer features rely on Steamworks. However, Itch.io folks also get Steam keys which can be activated but won't unlock the game on Steam until March 9th.

Speaking of, the game will finally release into Early Access on Steam on March 9th. If that wasn't clear already.

Users on each platform can keep up to date on what we are fixing and adding as we go. We are also taking lots of user submissions for ideas on improvement through this Early Access period. You can see a list of all the cool stuff that will be added in through our community forums.

The change-log for those of you curious enough:

Added: non-Steam platforms for singleplayer

Added: Steam stats for achievements on Steam platform

Added: trips meter now has tooltip

Changed: most runs leaderboard changed to most unnecessary waits

Changed: pieces move faster they longer they are moving

Changed: some animations

Fixed: issue where save/load file may crash game

Fixed: minor problems with API

Fixed: various issues with target selection during card draws

Fixed: incorrect text file ID for Incident card 18

Fixed: graphical mistake on Encounter card 47

Fixed: cost on Encounter card 40

Fixed: weird sub-title placement on Incident cards

Fixed: player getting double-charged if they roll a 7 on Motel outcome

Fixed: various small issues with Hitchhiker system

Fixed: weird double-roll issue on Motel adn Curse squares

Fixed: missing Tow bot logic on Road Killed square

Fixed: player not discarding Incident card 41 when delivery blocked

Fixed: dice result card alignment and spacing for all card draw squares

Fixed: some minor text in localization file / game

Fixed: text on Incident card 20 is missing

Fixed: possible soft-lock during Encounter result card

Fixed: stats associated with wins / game-over

Removed: sync data option, using Steam Cloud instead

More coming very soon!