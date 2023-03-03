Haulin' Oats - Early Access v0.2.3 - Itch.io Release

Howdy, long-haul truckers! So after a few delays and much gnashing of teeth, we are finally releasing Haulin' Oats into Early Access on Itch.io in the form of version 0.2.3!
Itch.io purchasers will get access to the full game but are limited to singleplayer as all the multiplayer features rely on Steamworks. However, Itch.io folks also get Steam keys which can be activated but won't unlock the game on Steam until March 9th.
Speaking of, the game will finally release into Early Access on Steam on March 9th. If that wasn't clear already.
Users on each platform can keep up to date on what we are fixing and adding as we go. We are also taking lots of user submissions for ideas on improvement through this Early Access period. You can see a list of all the cool stuff that will be added in through our community forums.
The change-log for those of you curious enough:
- Added: non-Steam platforms for singleplayer
- Added: Steam stats for achievements on Steam platform
- Added: trips meter now has tooltip
- Changed: most runs leaderboard changed to most unnecessary waits
- Changed: pieces move faster they longer they are moving
- Changed: some animations
- Fixed: issue where save/load file may crash game
- Fixed: minor problems with API
- Fixed: various issues with target selection during card draws
- Fixed: incorrect text file ID for Incident card 18
- Fixed: graphical mistake on Encounter card 47
- Fixed: cost on Encounter card 40
- Fixed: weird sub-title placement on Incident cards
- Fixed: player getting double-charged if they roll a 7 on Motel outcome
- Fixed: various small issues with Hitchhiker system
- Fixed: weird double-roll issue on Motel adn Curse squares
- Fixed: missing Tow bot logic on Road Killed square
- Fixed: player not discarding Incident card 41 when delivery blocked
- Fixed: dice result card alignment and spacing for all card draw squares
- Fixed: some minor text in localization file / game
- Fixed: text on Incident card 20 is missing
- Fixed: possible soft-lock during Encounter result card
- Fixed: stats associated with wins / game-over
- Removed: sync data option, using Steam Cloud instead
More coming very soon!
Changed files in this update