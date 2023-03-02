Small update 3/2/2023

Hi everyone, this is just a quick update fixing up some issues present with the winter map.
Maps:
-
Fixed textures not loading on certain chunks on the first winter map
-
Fixed pathfinding for friendly units on the first winter map
-
Fixed unit placement issues on the first winter map ~ it is still kind of buggy
-
Fixed being able to place units on the path in the first desert map
-
M4A1 Sherman spawns at wave 27+ instead of wave 20+ in endless mode
Units:
- Increased GER Machinegunner's placement cost from 1000 to 1750
- Updated GER Semi Auto Rifleman's description
- Hide tower hitbox outline when placing a tower
Changed files in this update