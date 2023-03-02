 Skip to content

Pact of Steel update for 2 March 2023

Small update 3/2/2023

Build 10678831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, this is just a quick update fixing up some issues present with the winter map.

Maps:

  • Fixed textures not loading on certain chunks on the first winter map

  • Fixed pathfinding for friendly units on the first winter map

  • Fixed unit placement issues on the first winter map ~ it is still kind of buggy

  • Fixed being able to place units on the path in the first desert map

  • M4A1 Sherman spawns at wave 27+ instead of wave 20+ in endless mode

Units:

  • Increased GER Machinegunner's placement cost from 1000 to 1750
  • Updated GER Semi Auto Rifleman's description
  • Hide tower hitbox outline when placing a tower

