Playcraft update for 2 March 2023

Update 2 March

Build 10678419 · Last edited by Wendy

Escape save/load in play mode will show message to toggle play T
UI Main menu improvements + invite friends button
Spells can now have custom states/value from the main power
Empty terrain will remove terrain

