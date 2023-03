Share · View all patches · Build 10678179 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 22:46:11 UTC by Wendy

A complete update on all system of the game.

Rebuild of the terrain and world layout.

Completely revamped the character controller.

Many new achievements added.

Full controller support is now in effect.

Much more nature and wild life added.

Hint, make sure to find them all.