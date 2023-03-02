Patch 1.1 Archive Branch

Hello there Captains,

As we will hopefully be launching the 1.2 patch in the next couple of weeks, we have archived the patch 1.1 build onto its own branch.

As the 1.2 patch will be coming with some new features and a few other changes, we've made the decision to make old builds available to allow players the choice of playing with the new features or to be able to stick with what they're familiar with. We don't plan on supporting these older branches once a newer patch is available.

We intend to handle any future patches in the same way too.

Specifically regarding patch 1.2, we believe that all major tasks have been implemented and all major bugs have been fixed, however we have made a few deep changes which could have repercussions that are a little more difficult to detect, so we need to have a period of bug hunting. If you can't wait for release, patch 1.2 is currently available in the beta branch - however be warned that it isn't complete yet and bugs may still be present, so make sure you back up any save files.

When the patch goes live we will make an appropriate announcement.

Should you have any questions, comments, or feedback, please reply to this post of via the usual channels.