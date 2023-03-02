 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 2 March 2023

Carth Alpha 1.94a5

Carth Alpha 1.94a5

~Began Creating Settlement System
~Fixed bugs related to quests and Multiplayer
~Added player names to dialogues determined by actual Character Name
~Created back end to hold onto quests from Characters Name
~Fixed Carpenter Dialogue Bug
~Fixed Bugs regarding not acquiring new quest if you completed one for quest giver
~Fixed bug with Mini map, full map, and the camera getting off center if cursor active
~Setup Player name to save into persistent saving and loading
~Fixed UI Font

