Carth Alpha 1.94a5
~Began Creating Settlement System
~Fixed bugs related to quests and Multiplayer
~Added player names to dialogues determined by actual Character Name
~Created back end to hold onto quests from Characters Name
~Fixed Carpenter Dialogue Bug
~Fixed Bugs regarding not acquiring new quest if you completed one for quest giver
~Fixed bug with Mini map, full map, and the camera getting off center if cursor active
~Setup Player name to save into persistent saving and loading
~Fixed UI Font
Changed files in this update