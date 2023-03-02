Carth Alpha 1.94a5

~Began Creating Settlement System

~Fixed bugs related to quests and Multiplayer

~Added player names to dialogues determined by actual Character Name

~Created back end to hold onto quests from Characters Name

~Fixed Carpenter Dialogue Bug

~Fixed Bugs regarding not acquiring new quest if you completed one for quest giver

~Fixed bug with Mini map, full map, and the camera getting off center if cursor active

~Setup Player name to save into persistent saving and loading

~Fixed UI Font