- Added "Show Avatar" toggle to "Visuals" menu, for recording 3rd person viewpoints with LIV
- Desktop view now uses smoothed wide-FOV camera for better spectating/recording/streaming
Unification update for 2 March 2023
Desktop view spectating improvements
