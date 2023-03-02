 Skip to content

Unification update for 2 March 2023

Desktop view spectating improvements

  • Added "Show Avatar" toggle to "Visuals" menu, for recording 3rd person viewpoints with LIV
  • Desktop view now uses smoothed wide-FOV camera for better spectating/recording/streaming

