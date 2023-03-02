 Skip to content

Joshua's Legs update for 2 March 2023

Same price, double the rage quits. Keyboard support is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10675758

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you want to try Joshua's Legs in a new way, now's your chance. Keyboard support got mentioned over and over again so we listened and implemented it. QWOP lovers, this one is for you.

Good luck to you all and enjoy responsibly!

