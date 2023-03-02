Same price, double the rage quits. Keyboard support is here!

If you want to try Joshua's Legs in a new way, now's your chance. Keyboard support got mentioned over and over again so we listened and implemented it. QWOP lovers, this one is for you.
Good luck to you all and enjoy responsibly!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
If you want to try Joshua's Legs in a new way, now's your chance. Keyboard support got mentioned over and over again so we listened and implemented it. QWOP lovers, this one is for you.
Good luck to you all and enjoy responsibly!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update