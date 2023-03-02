One Military Camp is out NOW!

Attention recruits!

One Military Camp is officially available NOW on Steam Early Access. We're adding a 10% discount on top to celebrate with those of you who join us in this journey during the first week.

Come on! Let's defeat Dragan together!

Check out our new trailer:

And take a look at our Roadmap:



We have a lot of features planned and we are already making improvements as we speak :)

And of course, we want to hear what you think about the game and what things you would like to see. Join us on Discord and tell us about it!

DISCORD

At ease, recruits! HAVE FUN!