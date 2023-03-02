 Skip to content

One Military Camp update for 2 March 2023

One Military Camp is out NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 10675476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention recruits!

One Military Camp is officially available NOW on Steam Early Access. We're adding a 10% discount on top to celebrate with those of you who join us in this journey during the first week.

Come on! Let's defeat Dragan together!

Check out our new trailer:

And take a look at our Roadmap:

We have a lot of features planned and we are already making improvements as we speak :)

And of course, we want to hear what you think about the game and what things you would like to see. Join us on Discord and tell us about it!

DISCORD

At ease, recruits! HAVE FUN!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1743831
  • Loading history…
