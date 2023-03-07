Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - 1.2.46 - Patch Notes

We're releasing a new update for Battlesector. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.
The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.
Changes since 1.2.44
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Storm of Retribution costing 2AP, meaning that it used both AP after Rites of Intercession. Also fixed other attack abilities that can cost 2AP after Rites of Intercession, including Martyrdom and Devastating Refrain
- FIX : [BUG] Cannot cycle through story characters in upgrade screen with gamepad
- FIX : [BUG] HQ command abilities are not working correctly.
- FIX : [BUG] Faction label and point cost text disappears at max scale.
- FIX : AP cost is always highlighted in tooltip for weapon abilities.
- FIX : Words are upside down in AoCD campaign map.
- FIX : [BUG] Tesla weapons are not damaging adjacent models.
- FIX : [BUG] Narrative images for first campaign mission are zoomed in.
- FIX : [BUG] Users reporting loss of control of some units during Asyncronous Multiplayer matches.
Changed files in this update