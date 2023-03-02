- Fine-tuned the camera when interacting with the npc
- Bug fix: When the Big Monkey transformed, the poop came out of its head.
- Adjusted the countdown for the display of the buff icon on Greatos's forehead.
Bing in Wonderland update for 2 March 2023
1.2.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
