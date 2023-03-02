 Skip to content

Bing in Wonderland update for 2 March 2023

1.2.9

Build 10674087

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fine-tuned the camera when interacting with the npc
  • Bug fix: When the Big Monkey transformed, the poop came out of its head.
  • Adjusted the countdown for the display of the buff icon on Greatos's forehead.

