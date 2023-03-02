Update notes for v1.18

There have been quite a lot of updates in the last months, most of them directly resulting out of finding bugs & improvements from the betatest of Numina Part II, which I'm excited to announce very soon!
v1.18 comes with another big bag of many useful updates I'd like to share with you:
- "Story" Battle Difficulty now also affects enemy barriers to be single hit.
- Chapter 1, Overhauled Mimic boss fight. Instead of a drawn-out tedious long battle, the Mimic now actually uses a new skill called "Mimicry" which copies attacks used against it.
- Reworked the way some accessories work that change character weaknesses. Previously it was quite confusing because of how these elemental weaknesses stack.
- Chapter 1, Add new quest log entries in Caelum to make it clearer where to head next in-between play sessions.
- Chapter 2, Lamp Post Riddle. Add a hint after several failed guesses.
- Restricted Menu Access UI: Changed preselected option to be "Back to the Game"
- Various passability fixes
- Various translation improvements
Changed files in this update