Zombie Gunship Survival update for 6 March 2023

Version 1.6.76

Version 1.6.76

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Airmen! New challenges ahead!
2 new scenarios are now available!
New weapons are on the way. Get ready to see them in action!
New Upcoming Leaderboard Events
Bug Fixes and System Optimisations

