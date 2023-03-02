 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 2 March 2023

3.2 Update Notice

  1. Fixed an issue where duplicate items could be obtained when asking for or stealing items from NPCS

  2. Fixed the issue of not being able to participate in Zongmendabi

  3. Fixed an issue where NPCS would disappear offline at the Ascension Conference

  4. Some other problems were fixed

