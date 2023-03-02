-
Fixed an issue where duplicate items could be obtained when asking for or stealing items from NPCS
Fixed the issue of not being able to participate in Zongmendabi
Fixed an issue where NPCS would disappear offline at the Ascension Conference
Some other problems were fixed
轮回修仙路 update for 2 March 2023
3.2 Update Notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update