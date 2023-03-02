Bugfix patch

-Fixed bug where one of the tree ent effects lost its texture.

-Fixed bug where night effects and vignette would be active in caves and the underworld.

-Fixed bug where footstep sound was missing when sprinting with torch equipped.

-Fixed bug where weapon swap would create a sound that was louder than what was intended.

-Fixed bug where the map would not open properly during the underworld quest.

-Fixed bug where the God of War boss would not properly follow the music.

-Fixed a bug where knockout of NPC in Grad would solve one of Morana's challenges.

-Fixed bug where underworld trader would sell golden skulls by mistake.

-Small update to Imp dialogue in Iriy.

-Fixed bug where night vision could be used in the underworld.

-Fixed a bug where music was too loud during the dead island quest.

-Fixed a bug where some items would switch to their billboards too early.

-Reduced health pools of Goblins and Orcs in death pits.