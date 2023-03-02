-Fixed bug where one of the tree ent effects lost its texture.
-Fixed bug where night effects and vignette would be active in caves and the underworld.
-Fixed bug where footstep sound was missing when sprinting with torch equipped.
-Fixed bug where weapon swap would create a sound that was louder than what was intended.
-Fixed bug where the map would not open properly during the underworld quest.
-Fixed bug where the God of War boss would not properly follow the music.
-Fixed a bug where knockout of NPC in Grad would solve one of Morana's challenges.
-Fixed bug where underworld trader would sell golden skulls by mistake.
-Small update to Imp dialogue in Iriy.
-Fixed bug where night vision could be used in the underworld.
-Fixed a bug where music was too loud during the dead island quest.
-Fixed a bug where some items would switch to their billboards too early.
-Reduced health pools of Goblins and Orcs in death pits.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 2 March 2023
Bugfix patch
-Fixed bug where one of the tree ent effects lost its texture.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update