Anica Major Update is here!! version 2.2 is finally release !! Rejoice !!!

Hi everyone new patch is here hooray, i hope you all enjoy the game i made really thank you for the support along the way =)

Whats new in v2.2 below are the list of it duh!

-Release 4 new map (Staney Field, Staney Abandon Mine Field, Staney Abandon Mine and Ulia City Gate)





-Release Lumberjacking and Mining

-Player can now proceed up to stage 30



-added quest feature

-added tutorial function to the npc located in carrot town

-added furnace function now player can craft ore in town furnace.

-added new item, armor and weapon

-redesign costume room visual

-added toki costume room

-Remove some top tier armor selling in Carrot Town shop(eg: Dragon Armor , Brigadine and Etc)

-added new free skin Cynthia Rome Armor



-Revamp Staney Forest Map:-

1)Teleport gate in Staney Forest is now remove,

2)Added few short cut path for easier moving around the forest

3)Staney forest campfire site now unlock after defeating stage 5 instead of stage 10 to provide player

with faster during the beginning of the game. (Thank you Menatwork for providing me the idea.)

4)Move the location of forest campfire site,

5)Player now can proceed further after defeating stage 20.

Thank you so much to those who played my game, please continue to support me I'm really grateful that people are playing the game i made =)

if you enjoying the game i made please support me by following my developer or publisher page in steam on the link https://store.steampowered.com/developer/Otakulah

Also if you all could kindly give me a review for my game that would be great.

Anica is a free game so please do support me thank you so much, if any of you wanted to support me monetary you can purchase my clicker game in steam shop on the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1832980/Food_Poppers/

If any of you have your save file deleted after patching do send me a email of your level, gold and up what stage that you have unlock. ill personally email you a save file with the missing resources. email me at otakulah@outlook.com