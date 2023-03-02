 Skip to content

Holy Purge update for 2 March 2023

Quick Brightness Adjustment Patch

Build 10670253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch, adjusted Village Map brightness [a bit to dark] and multiplied brightness settings slider from 0 - 1 to 0 - 2 for more control over dark screens.

