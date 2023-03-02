 Skip to content

VRM Posing Desktop update for 2 March 2023

[Version3.5.3] Aspect Ratio Check for screenshots

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version3.5.3

Added the ability to check the aspect ratio of a screenshot instead of a deleted preview function. (Resolution is not reproduced)

I'm tired today. Have a good day.

Changed files in this update

VRM Posing Desktop Content Depot 1895631
  • Loading history…
VRM Posing Desktop Windows Depot 1895633
  • Loading history…
