Holiday with Gwen update for 1 March 2023

Explicit Setting is now Available!

Holiday with Gwen update for 1 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Thanks for playing the game and giving feedback over the last few months.

Due to a somewhat popular demand, I decided to add an Explicit setting to the game that can be chosen from the very start. With the Explicit setting selected, more images will be seen during the erotic scenes, showing even more of our beautiful Gwen than before.

I've also added one new achievement - to complete the game in Explicit mode whilst having experienced all of the major erotic scenes.

Thanks once again for all your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113301
