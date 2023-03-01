Development Branch update - v0.7.008

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.008) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This contains a few bugfixes & optimisations.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.008 : Temporary changelog
Remove grabbing of drones (not usefull & prone to bugs)
Remove logistics on containers not crafted by players (wrecks and outside) (not logical & was leading to bugs)
Fix a bug where drones would "loop" in the stations
Improve drones performances
One new golden crate
Fix russian translation issue
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch