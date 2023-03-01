Development Branch update - v0.7.008

Share · View all patches · Build 10668721 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 21:59:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.008) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This contains a few bugfixes & optimisations.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.008 : Temporary changelog

Remove grabbing of drones (not usefull & prone to bugs)

Remove logistics on containers not crafted by players (wrecks and outside) (not logical & was leading to bugs)

Fix a bug where drones would "loop" in the stations

Improve drones performances

One new golden crate

Fix russian translation issue

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games