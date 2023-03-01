 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 1 March 2023

Development Branch update - v0.7.008

The Planet Crafter update for 1 March 2023

Development Branch update - v0.7.008

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.008) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This contains a few bugfixes & optimisations.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.008 : Temporary changelog
Remove grabbing of drones (not usefull & prone to bugs)
Remove logistics on containers not crafted by players (wrecks and outside) (not logical & was leading to bugs)
Fix a bug where drones would "loop" in the stations
Improve drones performances
One new golden crate
Fix russian translation issue

