-Fixed animation problems with characters at the game start.
-Fixed a bug with adventurer at witch quest.
-Fixed a bug with mini-boss in the first dungeon where he would teleport to the wrong place.
Balance change: Reduced mini-boss in first cave health pool from 5.000 to 3.000
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 1 March 2023
Bugfix patch
-Fixed animation problems with characters at the game start.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update