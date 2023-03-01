 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 1 March 2023

Bugfix patch

-Fixed animation problems with characters at the game start.
-Fixed a bug with adventurer at witch quest.
-Fixed a bug with mini-boss in the first dungeon where he would teleport to the wrong place.
Balance change: Reduced mini-boss in first cave health pool from 5.000 to 3.000

